Bucs avoid Super Bowl hangover at training camp

TAMPA, Fla. — If the Buccaneers had any lingering hangover from their Super Bowl win, it isn't showing during training camp. Head coach Bruce Arians wasn't too happy with how the first two days ended, but he said he hasn't seen any signs of complacency on this team.

"I haven't seen any at all," Arians said after Wednesday's practice. "There's some great competition. You've got a really good offense and defense that thinks they're as good, or better. They're out there trying to prove it every single snap."

Arians also threw in the special teams unit as one that is highly contested.

"There's a lot of competition on this team right now, for jobs. I don't see any complacency whatsoever," Arians said.

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before retiring, un-retiring, and reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady last season. He's been in this situation before, and Gronk says the best way to avoid a Super Bowl hangover is to choose an aspect of your game to take to another level.

"We gotta find ways to improve. I gotta find ways to go out there and be consistent on a daily basis," Gronkowski said Wednesday afternoon. "You just gotta keep finding ways to step up your game because you got a target on your back as a whole. And you just gotta keep improving."

The Bucs have a scheduled day off on Thursday before returning to the field on Friday morning.