Bucs are in desperation mode after 4 straight losses

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) are in desperation mode after four straight losses.

Last week’s stunning loss at Houston, blowing a late ten-point lead, was particularly disheartening. Normally lockdown defensive back Carlton Davis III gave up three touchdowns, including the game-winner.

“The play happened, and it hurt,” Davis said Wednesday. “It’s the worst thing that could happen to any corner. But you have to move on. I can’t stay stuck in that moment.”

“We always have confidence in our defense,” wide receiver Chris Godwin said. “Of course, that is something Carlton would say. Nobody wants to go out there and have a rough game. I feel for him.”

The Bucs offense scored a season-high in the 39-37 loss.

Head coach Todd Bowles has a 24-hour rule - meaning win or lose, move on.

“You watch it, you got to watch it. That’s the hard truth. Then you have to look in the mirror as a player or as a coach,” Bowles said. “Then go back to basics. Are you doing everything you need to do? Are you doing everything the right way?”

“First, you got to understand that you are here for a reason,” Mayfield said. “You are at the highest level of your field for a reason. It’s a long season; you got to flush it, you got to move on.”

Despite the downward spiral the team is on, they’re only 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC South. Tight end Cade Otton said the team now has two choices.

“You either quit and mail it in, or you get back to work,” Otton said. “We have a bunch of pros in this locker room, a bunch of guys with great character, and I know we are going to stick together.”

The Bucs are 1-3 at Raymond James Stadium this season, and that’s where they’ll face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.