Buccaneers turn the page, look forward to 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — This week, the Buccaneers held Phase 1 of their offseason program by holding their first official workout at the team facility.

Tampa Bay's adjusting to a new-look coaching staff that includes first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales. They're also adjusting to a roster without offensive lineman Donovan Smith, running back Leonard Fournette, and quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady's retirement means the Bucs have an open quarterback competition that includes veteran free agent signee Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Trask, the Bucs' second-round in 2021, has only thrown nine career passes. Despite his lack of experience, Trask says he's excited to finally compete for a starting spot.

"For me, I feel like this time I really need to hone in and be as consistent as I can," Trask said. "At the end of the day, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to make this team succeed."

Trask shadowed Tom Brady for two full seasons. He said the most important lesson he learned might be the most basic.

"I was able to see what a true professional looks like," he said. "Coming into work every single day. The highs and lows of whatever it may be, but still coming to work and still getting the job done."

Trask added that he doesn't waste time worrying about outside noise. The former Florida Gator said he just needs to focus on what it's going to take to earn the number one spot.

"At the end of the day, just have fun and lift the ones around you. I think when you do that, it ties the whole thing together, and everybody plays better."

No matter who starts at quarterback, things will be different for the Bucs' offensive line. Mayfield and Trask have shown to be a little more mobile than Brady.

"As much as I love [Tom Brady]… you guys know how I feel about Tom," right tackle Tristan Wirfs said with a huge grin. "But, it’ll be, y’know, he can’t run. It’ll open up some new stuff for us, and it’ll be really exciting."

Wirfs won the Super Bowl with the Bucs as a rookie. Now, he's become a leader on the team. He said the phrase "Attitude Breeds Responsibility" is written on a board in the locker room. Wirfs hopes the current Bucs team can move on from the recent past and establish its own identity.

"We want everyone to be together. Everybody to be like, ‘Yeah, we’ve done this. We did that with this group of people in this year. That’s in the past. We’re here now. We know what it takes,’" Wirfs explained. "For us to get everyone on that same page, knowing what it takes to get that done, but not letting there be any individuals. Everyone with one goal, one collective in mind. All working for the same thing."

Now, the Bucs' front office prepares for the NFL Draft, which gets underway next Thursday in Kansas City.