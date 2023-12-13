Buccaneers running game improvement helping to increase playoff chances

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) head to Lambeau Field this Sunday for another important game in their playoff run.

The Bucs take on the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

A positive trend is developing for Tampa Bay. For three straight weeks, the running game has produced its best output of the season.

The Bucs ran for 125 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, then for 128 yards against the Carolina Panthers, and finally 148 yards last week at the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said an improved ground game helps the offense overall.

“The run game sets up the pass,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “You have to be able to run the ball to win games, to get to where your ultimate goal is. The overall improvement from the past couple of weeks is guys trusting the little things.”

The Bucs are averaging 4.6 yards per carry over the last three weeks.

“We probably cut down some things, made things a little simpler,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “Those guys up front just getting after it. Rachaad (White) is understanding the run game a little more and staying with it.”

The Bucs are also staying in the hunt for a third straight NFC South division title.

Last week’s win against the Falcons (6-7) pulled Tampa Bay into a three-way tie for first place. But the Bucs ‘control their own destiny,’ meaning four wins in the final four weeks would give the Bucs the division crown.

“It’s the playoff mentality,” Mayfield said. “We’ve mentioned it; sounds a little bit corny, but that is how it is for us. It’s playoff mentality. Got to win to continue on to get to where we want to go. Singular focus. It’s a good mindset to have.”

“It makes you want to play harder, and you’re playing for something bigger than just a win,” defensive back Carlton Davis added. “You’re playing for a playoff spot.”

White has been a big part of the Bucs’ run game lately. He ranked third in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage this season (1,164), only trailing 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey (1,1461) and Jaguars’ Travis Etienne (1,189).