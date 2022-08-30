Watch Now
Buccaneers release receiver Tyler Johnson amid roster cuts

Zach Bolinger/AP
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) defends Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) during an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Posted at 11:11 AM, Aug 30, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that wide receiver Tyler Johnson had been released by the team as the roster was being trimmed to 53 active players.

Johnson was thought to be the fifth receiver on the depth chart for the Bucs exiting training camp. However, Greg Auman of The Athletic reported that Johnson didn't have a lot of special teams value, which hurt his chances of staying on the roster.

The two-year pro was drafted out of the University of Minnesota in the fifth round. He played two seasons in Tampa, finishing with 48 catches for 529 yards, two touchdowns, and one Super Bowl ring.

With Johnson's release, the Buccaneers will have four receivers who can start: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage, plus an array of backup receivers.

