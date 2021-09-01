Buccaneers expand menu at Raymond James Stadium to upgrade game day experience

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford is fired up for the start of the 2021 season. After a year with limited capacity inside Raymond James Stadium, the organization went out and formed new partnerships to upgrade the fan experience at home games.

"It’s going to be epic, and I encourage everybody again, to come early, but get ready. It’s going to be an exciting kickoff to the 2021 season," Ford said.

On Wednesday, the front office announced they have joined forces with Wing House, Aussie Grill, Coppertail Brewing, Vizzy, and Little Caesar's to upgrade the menu items at the stadium. They also partnered with Verizon to help install a 5G network for fans to utilize.

"These are all things that our fans have shared with us, that they'd like to see at Raymond James Stadium," Ford said. "We have a philosophy at One Buc. The number one rule in sales is to listen and adapt."

Ford credits the Glazer family with being at the forefront of providing a next-level fan experience. He said they're able to do it because they don't look at the game-day experience like owners in a front office.

"They look at it through the lens of a fan," Ford added. "The culture that they’ve instilled in me, and we try to carry throughout our organization, is how can we exceed our fan experience? Not just meet it. If you just do what you did last year, or you do what you just did last week, it’s not good enough."

The team will make another announcement about health and safety protocols closer to next week's kick-off.

The Bucs open the 2021 regular season Thursday, Sept. 9, when they host the Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.