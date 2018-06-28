Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston responds to NFL's decision to suspend him

TAMPA — Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has released a statement after officially being suspended for the first three games of the NFL season.

The league's decision came as a result of Winston violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"The NFL informed me today that I will be suspended for the first three games of the season. First and foremost, I would like to say I’m sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in. It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize. In the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life. I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field and that I have a responsibility to my family, community, and teammates to live above the platform with which God has blessed me. I apologize to my teammates, the Buccaneers organization and fans for letting them down and for not being able to be out there for the first three games of the season. Although I am disappointed in the NFL’s decision, I understand the NFL’s process, and I embrace this as an opportunity to take advantage of the resources available to help me achieve the goals that I have for myself. I now look forward to putting this behind me and I will continue to work hard every day to be a positive influence in my community and be the best person, teammate and leader I can be." -Jameis Winston

The suspension is in response to an alleged incident with an Uber driver from two years ago. Winston was accused of groping a female Uber driver in Arizona.

The team responded with the following statement: