Brady and the Bucs accept a new challenge

TAMPA, Fla. — Saying that the Buccaneers' season isn't going to plan is a massive understatement. Tampa Bay is 3-5, and they're riding a three-game losing streak- the longest losing streak of a Tom Brady-led team since 2002.

Brady said the team isn't excited about its current position, and they need to do a better job executing in all phases of the offense.

"When everything’s going well… things, things… it feels really good and easy," Brady said after Thursday's practice. "And when they don’t go well, it feels really hard, and it feels like a challenge. I think the point is, you either back down to the challenge or you step up to the challenge."

The Bucs are ranked 21st out of 32 teams in total offense. They're last in rushing offense. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said the key to success lies in scoring more points, and the team has to do a better job of putting themselves in a position to finish drives.

"It’s not as simple as you guys make it or as simple as we’ve made it look in the past," Leftwich remarked. "And we’re just in the spot where we’ve got different people and there, different things going on here and there. But I trust in this group that we’ll get it fixed, ultimately. Hopefully, we can start Sunday with that."

Brady maintains that the most important statistic to him is the number in the win column. But he's on the verge of another historic number in his 23-year career. Brady needs 164 passing yards to become the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000.

"I can’t do sh** in this league without doing what they are amazing at, too," Brady joked. "Very fortunate to play with great players, people who catch the football, great coaches."

"Being down here’s been an amazing experience for me. Playing with [Mike Evans] and [Chris Godwin]. That’s why I came here. Because they had guys like that," he continued. "I could name every player that I’ve played with. How meaningful they are to my life, and what they’ve contributed in terms of the memories I’ve had from this sport.

Brady laughed when he was asked if he's warned his teammates about giving away the historic ball- like receiver Mike Evans inadvertently did after catching Brady's 600th touchdown pass.

"Whatever happens, happens. That's just a football."

The Bucs (3-5) host the L.A. Rams (3-4) Sunday at 4:25 P.M.