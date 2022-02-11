Watch
Boy who survived brain cancer reacts to Tom Brady retirement

Noah Reeb inspired so many with his sign & story
A 10-year-old boy who credited Tom Brady with helping give him the strength to beat brain cancer reacts to the news of the football legend's retirement. https://www.abcactionnews.com/sports/football/tampa-bay-bucs/boy-who-survived-brain-cancer-reacts-to-tom-brady-retirement
Posted at 1:09 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 13:15:18-05

It was the cardboard sign seen around the country. The message? Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer.

The 10-year-old boy from Utah holding that sign, Noah Reeb, inspired so many people including Tom Brady himself.

A few weeks ago, Reeb and his family found out Brady worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL to send them to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, CA. As Reeb gets ready to head to the Big Game with his family, we wanted to find out how he feels about his inspiration retiring.

“Lots of crying. I felt super sad. I mean he’s played for… a long time,” said Noah Reeb.

To Reeb, Brady is more than just the greatest football player of all time.

“You’re first diagnosed with cancer and it’s probably the worst thing that can happen to you,” said Reeb.

He was diagnosed with brain cancer in February of 2021. Not only did Reeb have multiple brain surgeries, he also went through difficult treatment.

“As you are going along, you need something to inspire you, or else all of your hopes and dreams will just go,” said Reeb.

For Reeb, that “something to inspire” him was Tom Brady. He even received a video message from TB 12 during his cancer battle. Reeb’s parents made him a promise last year.

“They said … ‘when you beat brain cancer, we will take you to a Buccaneers game,'” said Reeb.

That day finally came and on Sunday, October 24, Noah and his dad went to the Bears vs. Buccaneers game. The sign Noah made and those words, “Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer” caught the attention of players like Chris Godwin and then Tom Brady.

“You’re holding up a piece of cardboard and the greatest football player of all time comes up to you,” said Reeb.

Reeb has a message for everyone no matter what hardship they are going through — “ … you’ve got to stay positive. Know that someone is always on your side even when it seems like no one is on your side.”

We had one lingering question. Now that Brady is retired, does that change Reeb’s feelings about him?

“I mean my friends are like he’s retired, he’s done, but for me, he is still playing. I mean I can watch that video 100 times and think this is the greatest football player of all time. I don’t think that is ever going to change, so yes, I am still going to look up to him,” said Reeb.

Reeb said he is very excited to go to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, CA.

“As bad as I am trying to like the Rams, they beat my team out so I have to go for the Bengals,” said Reeb.

