Boy who beat brain cancer meets Tom Brady at Buccaneers-Bears game

TAMPA, Fla. — Noah Reeb never thought he’d come face to face with his football hero.

“I’m so blessed," he said as he broke down and embraced his father.

Noah’s father promised when his son beat brain cancer they would travel from their home in Utah to see Tom Brady play in person.

“When I was like 4 or 5 I asked my dad who the greatest quarterback was. And he said, Tom Brady. So I’ve just kinda followed Tom Brady wherever he’s gone ever since," Noah said.

During Noah’s cancer treatments, he kept his spirits up by watching football highlight videos. He even had a request moments after major surgery.

“I said' Noah are you comfortable? Do you need a pillow? Do you need ice?' And he said 'dad I just really need to watch highlight reels of Tom Brady.' I mean no joke," said his father James.

During Noah’s fight, he even got a video message from TB-12. But Sunday, was the pinnacle. Noah and his dad flew to Tampa, and he brought a sign that said "Tom Brady helped me beat cancer" to the Buccaneers' game against the Bears.

Players noticed Noah.

Chris Godwin gave him some gloves. Then Brady made his way over to say hi, shake Noah's hand, and give him a hat. The 9-year-old’s emotional reaction said it all.

“We all try to make a difference in different ways and I think so many guys commit times to their foundations, to doing good things for the world. The NFL does a lot of great things. Always thinking doing the best you can do," said Brady.

“I was crazy. I was so happy. He’s like my hero and I was just grateful that he met me," said Noah.

This was Noah’s first-ever NFL game. Now, he’s headed back home to Utah, healthy and inspired.

“There is a lot of stuff right now that does not feel good. And this feels good. We wanted to celebrate it and tell him thank you," said his dad.