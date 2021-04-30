Better late than never for Bucs' first round pick Joe Tryon

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs first round draft pick Joe Tryon opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The linebacker from the University of Washington fell a few spots on some draft boards, but Tryon said he was never concerned about his draft position.

"I’m not worried about getting picked high," Tryon said via video chat. "I’m worried about finding the right place, and I did in Tampa Bay. I’m just ready to get back to real football."

Bucs general manager Jason Licht said he wasn't concerned about Tryon's lack of game film. He said they were going to pick him if he was available, and he turned in the draft card immediately.

"We feel like we got great value there. I’m going to say that about every pick we have, but we’re actually very excited about him," Licht said. "Everyone’s got their opinions on players based on [mock drafts], but we just base ours off the tape and our evaluations."

Tryon's soon-to-be head coach says he has all the ingredients to be a successful part of this offense.

"He's got power," head coach Bruce Arians said. "Power's something you can't teach."

Tryon's joining one of the best defensive units in the league, and he says he's ready to step in and learn from some of the best.

"I’m gonna be a sponge, dude. Those dudes are some really big-time players. They’ve been doing it, playing at a high level for the past decade. So I can’t wait to soak all that in and just learn from them. It’s a big-time opportunity," Tryon said.

The Bucs have the 32nd pick in rounds two and three when the draft resumes Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.