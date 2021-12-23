5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers named to the 2022 Pro Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Five Tampa Bay Bucs have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, quarterback Tom Brady, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet and tackle Tristan Wirfs were named in the Pro Bowl.

Tampa Bay's five selections are the most named to the initial Pro Bowl roster since the 2002 season.

Tom Brady now has the most Pro Bowl selections of any player in NFL history, with his 15th career selection.

Barrett was named to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons with Tampa Bay. Jensen, Marpet and Wirfs each earned their first career selections.