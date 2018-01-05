Jacksonville Jaguars to sell teal burgers, ice cream and beer at Sunday's game against Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking their team color to a new level at EverBank Field for Sunday's AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.
They're using a little food coloring in beer and food to get into the spirit for the big game.
The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that they will have teal beer on tap but that's not all. EverBank Field food and beverage supplier, Delaware North, ironically headquartered in Buffalo, NY, is also going to have teal buns for burgers and teal ice cream available for fans at the game.