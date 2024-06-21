Florida hoops legend helps grow the women's game

TAMPA, Fla. — 1998 Mariner High School (Cape Coral) grad Teddy Dupay is a Florida basketball legend. His 3,744 career points are a state record. Now, the former University of Florida standout is spreading his hoops knowledge and some life lessons at the Teddy Dupay Basketball Academy in Tampa.

The camp just celebrated its tenth year in Tampa and its ninth girls' camp. This week saw a spike in attendance for young women who are interested in the game.

"We get them to look internally, be motivated of themselves, be excited for themselves," Dupay said when describing the mission of the Academy. "Be motivating and exciting for other people. You don’t need someone else to tell you you did good, to know you did good."

It's the first year at the camp for sisters Violet and Maddie Weller, but it won't be the last.

When we go to camps I make a lot of friends and I get to do new things," eight-year-old Violet grinned.

"Probably using teamwork and making baskets," ten-year-old Maddie said when describing her favorite part of camp. "I’m the best at shooting," she quickly added- although she and her sister both laughed when they need to work on their defense.

Despite being so young, Violet and Maddie seem to be hearing the coaches' message loud and clear.

"Don’t give up. If you do something wrong [coach Dupay] will teach us how to do it," Maddie added. "He’ll do that for everybody."

A large number of female teenage players don't hesitate when they're asked who their favorite player is.

WFTS The Teddy Dupay Basketball Academy saw a spike in attendance during its most recent girls' camp.

13-year-old Khloe Overstreet and 14-year-old Abby Fischer both agree: Caitlin Clark.

"Even when she gets knocked down, or even if she’s getting hurt in the League, she never takes any disrespect," Overstreet said between shooting drills. "It gives us a role model of what we can do better... and influence us."

"[Clark] is a leader and someone you can look up to to grow your game like them," Fischer added.

Dupay's shooting exploits were very much Caitlin Clark-like. He says she's doing more than just getting buckets.

"She has helped the entire game. She’s a real special individual. She’s had unbelievable results," he explained. "Hopefully, people talk about the work that she’s put in and the type of commitment she’s made to this point."

Clark is just one part of the massive growth of women's sports, and an entire generation is taking notice.

"I feel like or me, it’s just cool to see other people loving the game as much as you are and share your love with others and grow the game," Fischer said.

Working with kids of all ages definitely has its challenges, but Dupay smiled and said it never gets old.

"That’s why we do it. We want to help kids. We want to help kids thrive. Maybe with social media becoming so important… stuff like we do is even more important."

