Fewer brackets but same number plan bets on March Madness

Wayne Parry/AP
A betting board lists the odds on college basketball games in the sports betting facility at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on March 8, 2019, the last year the March Madness tournament was held. The American Gaming Association predicts 47 million people will bet on this year's tournament, about the same as two years ago. But 8% fewer plan to fill out brackets pools because many offices remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fewer Americans expect to fill out brackets for the NCAA's college basketball tournament this year, but the overall number of people making bets on March Madness is likely to remain about the same as the last time the tournament was held, in 2019.

The American Gaming Association says 47 million Americans plan to bet this year.

The coronavirus pandemic is a big reason that 8% fewer Americans likely will fill out brackets because many offices remain closed.

But the slack is expected to be made up for by the rapid expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S.

The association says 30.6 million Americans will bet in other ways on this year's tournament, up from 17.8 million in 2019.

Fivethirtyeight.com lets you see the odds in every round if you need help picking your teams. ESPN and Yahoo offer free brackets.

