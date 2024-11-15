Fernandez, USF celebrate 25 years

TAMPA, Fla — USF women's basketball head coach Jose Fernandez jokes that he's seen it all during his 25 years on the Bulls sideline. He's probably right.

On Thursday, the athletic department honored Fernandez for his quarter-century of service before USF's game against Vanderbilt. The tribute included a video of former players congratulating their coach on a milestone rarely achieved in college athletics.

"We’ve been very successful here, but I think it means more," Fernandez said after a tough loss to the Commodores. "The impact that you make on someone’s life while they’re here. They appreciate it when they’re adults. So yeah, that means a lot."

His current players don't hesitate to express their thanks for the role Fernandez has played in their lives.

"He has given me the love for basketball back, again," said Samie Puisis, a USF graduate student guard who transferred from Florida St. "Transferring here was the best decision I could’ve made for my career. Just the way he knows the game and puts us in the right positions. I’m very, very grateful for him as a coach."

"He always [believes in me]," added guard Vittoria Blasigh, a sophomore from Italy. "Even when I have bad moments he always pushes me through and helps me a lot. I’m grateful to be a part of his program."

25 years is a long time to hold any occupation. While Fernandez enjoys reminiscing about the past, he, like all great coaches, is ready for a bigger and better future.

"We just added two women’s sports. Who would’ve thought 25 years ago we’d have beach volleyball and lacrosse?" he added. "Who would’ve thought 25 years ago when my office was down here in the dungeon of the Sun Dome, and the athletic department was in the physical education building, and the football program was in trailers that we would have an indoor practice facility and an on-campus stadium?"

Jose knows USF and the rest of the college landscape is in for more huge changes in the coming years.

"We’ll see where college athletics is five, ten, fifteen, 20 years from now. It’s gonna definitely be different than where we’re at right now."

USF (2-2) hosts UT-Rio Grande Valley Sunday at they Yuengling Center. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.