FBI investigating extorsion attempt against Bucs player Rachaad White, lawyers confirm

TAMPA, Fla. — In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, attorneys for Bucs running back Rachaad White confirmed the FBI is investigating an extortion attempt against him.

Ian Rapaport posted the statement from White's legal team stating, "Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance."

On the situation surrounding Rachaad White: pic.twitter.com/SqpXusMNKl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2025

White has played with the Bucs for three years after being drafted by them in 2022.

This developing story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.