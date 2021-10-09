Fans cheer for Tampa Bay Rays at Ferg's Sports Bar in St. Pete

ST. PETE, Fla. — Thousands of baseball fans showed up at Ferg's Sports Bar next to Tropicana Field both Thursday and Friday night to cheer for the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It’s been unbelievable. This is the first weekend that we had enough employees to expand the whole property, and we went through a lot of beer, a lot of food, everybody’s happy, the Rays are doing great,” said Mark Ferguson, Owner of Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill.

Ferg's has been so busy the last few games, that they even brought in some food trucks to help them with the ticket load!

“Washing one hand with the other, he was able to help us out, we’re able to help him out, and we’re definitely grateful,” said Antonio Horsley, Owner of Chef Antonio's Blazin Kitchen.

And fans were thrilled to be cheering on their teams at one of the biggest watch parties in Tampa Bay.

“We’ve got the best defense in the country. There ain’t no doubt about that, that’s why the Rays are gonna win the World Series,” said Bob Watson, a Tampa Bay Rays fan.

And it seems even the Red Sox fans, while happy to make it this far, recognize the Rays might be the better team this year.

“They’re gonna bounce back tonight, and they’re gonna go back to Boston, and win game 2 in Boston, and then they’re gonna lose,” said Samuel Saunders, a Boston Red Sox fan.

The Red Sox beat the Rays 14 to 6 in Game 2. The Rays will face the Red Sox for Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday, October 10th.

