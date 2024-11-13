Watch Now
Sports

Actions

FanDuel Sports Network regional channels will be available as add-on subscription on Prime Video

Prime Video logo
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - This March 19, 2018 file photo shows Amazon's Prime Video streaming app on an iPad in Baltimore. The Premier League broadcasting landscape has been reshaped with Amazon becoming the first internet streaming service to buy live rights in Britain and all overseas revenue no longer being shared equally by clubs. Amazon’s Prime Video service has bought the rights for two rounds of live matches each season in Britain a three-year deal from 2019 it was reported on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Prime Video logo
Posted

LOS ANGELES — Diamond Sports Group has reached a multi-year agreement with Prime Video to make its 16 regional sports network channels available as an add-on subscription.

FanDuel Sports Network RSNs will be available for customers living within each team’s designated geographic area. The 16 networks cover fans in 31 states.

Prime Video announced earlier this year that it would buy a minority stake in Diamond Sports.

A final hearing on Diamond’s bankruptcy reorganization plan is scheduled for Thursday. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed for protection in March 2023. The company said in a financial filing last year that it had debt of $8.67 billion.

Back-to-back storm events brought record storm surge, rainfall and winds to the Tampa Bay region. The question some are asking now isn’t where people should rebuild, but where we should let nature regain control.

Abandoning the Coast?: Where to rebuild & where to let nature take over

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.