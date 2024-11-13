FanDuel Sports Network regional channels will be available as add-on subscription on Prime Video

LOS ANGELES — Diamond Sports Group has reached a multi-year agreement with Prime Video to make its 16 regional sports network channels available as an add-on subscription.

FanDuel Sports Network RSNs will be available for customers living within each team’s designated geographic area. The 16 networks cover fans in 31 states.

Prime Video announced earlier this year that it would buy a minority stake in Diamond Sports.

A final hearing on Diamond’s bankruptcy reorganization plan is scheduled for Thursday. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed for protection in March 2023. The company said in a financial filing last year that it had debt of $8.67 billion.