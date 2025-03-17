Watch Now
Dolphins sign linebacker K.J. Britt to bolster defense

K.J. Britt
Tyler Kaufman/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) walks off the field during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in New Orleans.
K.J. Britt
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins added linebacker help, signing veteran K.J. Britt on Monday.

Britt spent the past four seasons in Tampa after being drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2021. He made 15 starts with 59 appearances for the Buccaneers, recording 105 tackles (56 solo), a 1/2 sack and three passes defensed. He also made appearances on special teams with 21 tackles.

Britt has appeared in six postseason games with two starts, 21 tackles and one pass defensed.

It's the latest move the Dolphins have made to bolster their defense, which finished as the fourth-best unit in 2024.

Miami lost safety Jevon Holland, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand in free agency but re-signed linebackers Quinton Bell and Tyrel Dodson and added safeties Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis.

