Defense On A String redefines "playing as a unit"

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — 2020 was a very productive year for Jennifer Sepielli. The former Hillsborough CC and USF basketball player wanted to find a way to teach defensive fundamentals differently. Her solution: help players play together as one unit- literally.

That's when "Defense On A String" was born. It's a series of elastic ropes that joins multiple players via straps worn around their waists. The ropes act as a guide to show players where to move on the floor when playing proper team defense.

"It started with just one long rope. Went to one long bungee. And then when COVID hit, it gave me kinda the downtime to say, 'Okay, let me figure this out. Let me turn this into a product.'" Sepielli explained. "Let me make this more realistic where everyone has their belt. It’s the right spacing. It’s the right resistance."

Sepielli coached at Hillsborough CC, IMG Academy, and in NBA summer league workouts. She knows players like scoring many points but wants them to love playing defense.

"Not everyone’s gonna score 30. But everyone can be good defensively, every night," Jennifer, who sometimes goes by "Coach Sep," said. "If your shot’s off, so what? Everyone can bring defense, bring the energy, can bring the right principles on that side of the floor."

One recent demonstration of her product occurred during a workout at the Boys & Girls Club in Tampa. Everyone from youth players to professionals got to see what the device was about. Former Tampa Prep standout and North Dakota St. guard Tyson Ward plays for Paris Basketball in France. He admitted he was winded after a workout with Defense On A String. But he says the defense rules remain the same regardless of talent level.

"Even at the pro level, we still work on the basics. That’s the staple of basketball," Ward said. "The fundamentals- how good you are at the fundamentals is really how you dictate and how you separate yourself from other people."

Ward's father, Chris, also played professionally, and he's coached about every level of player possible. The Bradenton native says any product that helps defensive technique is worth a coach's time.

"[Tyson] is making money because of his defense," he explained. "So he is a testimonial to this product, and also to the concept of defense gets you paid, defense gets you playing time."

People like Naismith Hall of Fame player Gary Payton and college coaches like Kelvin Sampson and Joni Taylor have praised Sepielli's invention.

"We’re all still teaching the same things and reiterating the basics and fundamentals on all levels," Coach Sep added. "For the guys on that level, Tyson was feeling that workout, reiterating those movements."

Sepielli says business is going well, and Defense On A String is successful. She plans to use the design for other team sports, like lacrosse. But friends like Chris Ward say they know Jennifer's in it for more than financial gain.

"This is just giving kids a foundation, giving players a foundation," he continued. "And it’s a strong foundation based on defensive principles. She’s a blessing, man."

"I’m always taken aback for anybody to use it. For anybody to stamp it. For anybody to see the value," Sepielli said with a smile. "I feel like this game has given me so much in my life. So I feel like it’s a piece I can give back to the game."

To learn more, head to defenseonastring.com.