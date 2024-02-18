Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to rain

DAYTONA, Fla. — NASCAR officials have postponed the Daytona 500 to Monday because of rain, meaning it will join the season-opening Xfinity Series race in a first-ever doubleheader at Daytona International Speedway to start the work week.

A combination of Saturday rainfall and Sunday’s threatening weather forecast prompted officials to push the 66th running of the Daytona 500 to Monday at 4 p.m. The “Great American Race” had been scheduled for a Sunday, 2:30 p.m. start. The Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 300 — originally planned for a Saturday start at 5 p.m. was rescheduled to Monday at 11 a.m.

Fans with Saturday grandstand tickets and admission to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone may attend both the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Daytona 500.

Saturday’s on-track schedule was washed away, with final Daytona 500 practice canceled by steady precipitation at the 2.5-mile track. Weather also delayed Xfinity Series qualifying by two hours, and a single round of time trials was completed before more rain arrived. The season-opening race for the ARCA Menards Series headed off the weather with a move from Saturday afternoon to Friday night after the Craftsman Truck Series event.

Former Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano will start from the pole position after topping the chart in Wednesday night’s Cup Series qualifying session. He will share the front row with fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell, who won the “Great American Race” in 2021.

One row behind them will be a pair of Toyotas, with Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell securing those starting spots based on their victories in Thursday night’s 150-mile qualifying races, the Bluegreen Vacations Duels.

