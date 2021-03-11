USF Women's basketball team shoots for first AAC Tournament title

FORT WORTH, TX — Thursday, the USF women’s basketball team will try to win the first AAC Tournament title in school history.

In a season that saw everything from nine cancellations and postponements to a school-record 13-game winning streak, the regular season AAC champs want to finish it the right way.

"I think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves, and think that everyone’s coming at us every single game, super hard,” guard Maria Alvarez said after the Bulls’ semifinal win over Tulane. "Just kind of put that weight on our shoulders. Knowing that we made it this far and everything was worth it this year. We’re not gonna stop there.”

AAC Coach of the Year Jose Fernandez was quick to recognize his players and his supporting cast when asked about how the program handled the ups and downs of the season.

“I’m just happy for our student-athletes,” Fernandez said. "It’s a total team effort. From our coaches- our strength coach to our trainer, our managers, our sports information director. This is a really good program from top to bottom."

20th-ranked South Florida (17-3) faces Central Florida (16-3) tonight at 10 P.M. on ESPNU. The two teams split their previous two meetings this season.

The Bulls are 0-4 in their previous AAC Championship Game appearances. UCF is 0-1.