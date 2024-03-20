Watch Now
USF hosts Pro Day for NFL hopefuls

NFL Draft runs April 25-27th
51 scouts from 31 NFL teams turned out for USF's annual Pro Day. It's a chance for NFL hopefuls to impress teams ahead of April's Draft. Tampa-native Donovan Jennings (Gaither H.S.) spent six years at USF, and he hopes he did enough to give NFL team's a lasting impression of his skills. Daquan Evans grew up in inner-city Orlando, and he worked his way through college to give himself a chance to perform on the Pro Day stage.
  • The Pro Day field included nine former Bulls and 15 players from the NFL International Player Pathway program.
