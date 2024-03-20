USF hosts Pro Day for NFL hopefuls

Prev Next

Posted at 5:47 PM, Mar 20, 2024

51 scouts from 31 NFL teams turned out for USF's annual Pro Day. It's a chance for NFL hopefuls to impress teams ahead of April's Draft.

Tampa-native Donovan Jennings (Gaither H.S.) spent six years at USF, and he hopes he did enough to give NFL team's a lasting impression of his skills.

Daquan Evans grew up in inner-city Orlando, and he worked his way through college to give himself a chance to perform on the Pro Day stage.

The Pro Day field included nine former Bulls and 15 players from the NFL International Player Pathway program.

Players were put through drills to test their speed, strength, and agility.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.