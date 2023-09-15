USF football takes big stage vs. Alabama

TAMPA — The USF football program gets its biggest test of the season this weekend when they Bulls host #10 Alabama. Bulls head coach Alex Golesh said this is the most important game on the Bulls schedule because it's the next game on their schedule.

"We gotta go strap up and line up against another man and go at it for three and a half hours one-on-one and whack heads. That’s what it is," Golesh said during his weekly press conference. "That’s why I’m not a giant fan of all the David and Goliath- all the… it’s another squad that you get to go in, and it’s another test for us as we lay the foundation for what we’re doing."

This is only the fourth, non-conference, true road game in Nick Saban's 17th season as Alabama head coach. It's part of a home-and-home that has USF visiting Tuscaloosa, AL in 2024 and 2026. Saban said scheduling is difficult, partly because there isn't a long line of teams waiting to play a perennial powerhouse.

"You can’t just go out and say, 'Hey, let’s play a game,' and everybody agrees to it. It’s not easy to find people that will play you," Saban explained this week. "And sometimes you have to give and take a little bit to try to get those games to where we have a quality home schedule, and we are playing two teams that are Division I-caliber, decent teams to play."

More than 65,000 fans are expected to sell out Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. USF offensive lineman Donovan Jennings said he was overwhelmed by playing on a big stage against a big-time opponent earlier in his career. The Bulls graduate student said staying even-keeled will be crucial against the Crimson Tide.

"Respect your opponent, and realize what they do and where they come from. But never gets too big for the moment. Never let it overcome you," Jennings said. "Because that moment you let it overcome you, that’s when you stop playing your ball, and you start working about other outside factors. If we can just lock in on us and be us, then we’re gonna be just fine."

Jennings, a Gaither High School grad, said he has plenty of people asking for tickets to this weekend's game. But he laughed when he explained that he keeps his pass list short.

"I got a couple people, but family only. Family only."

USF (1-1) and Alabama (1-1) kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The game will also air on ABC.