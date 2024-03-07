Tampa's Smack Apparel gets bullish with new shirt celebrating USF hoops team

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's Smack Apparel is a national clothing brand, playfully attitudinal attire celebrating sports teams all over the nation.

But sometimes, local pride is so strong that they just have to honor one of the home teams.

"There's a legit college basketball team happening right here in Tampa, Florida," said Jeff Attinella, Smack's creative guru.

Indeed, USF's men's basketball team has won 15 games in a row, the hottest streak in the nation. Head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim is a rising star.

The Bulls are part of the national conversation for the first time in a long time.

So Smack decided to go green with a new shirt, honoring the team and Coach Amir.

The green shirt reads: "This Ain't the Same Old South Florida."

"We want to support this monumental moment in the program's history," says Attinella, who has some extra excitement for the shirt. He played soccer for USF as a goalkeeper and was later inducted into the USF Hall of Fame.

For more on Smack Apparel and its clothing line, go here.