AAC sets minimum for schools to share with athletes at $10M over 3 years

FORT WORTH, Tex. — The American Athletic Conference will require each member except Army and Navy to provide athletes with at least $10 million in additional benefits over the next three years, making it the only league so far to set a minimum standard with revenue sharing expected to begin in Division I sports in July.

AAC presidents approved the plan last week after reviewing a college sports consulting firm's study of the conference's financial well-being. The three-year plan will go into effect once a federal judge approves the $2.8 billion House vs. NCAA antitrust settlement, which is expected next month.

Commissioner Tim Pernetti said Wednesday that 13 of the 15 AAC schools would opt in to the House settlement, which, among other things, provides for payments to athletes of up to $20.5 million per school the first year. Army and Navy are excluded because they do not offer athletic scholarships and their athletes cannot accept name, image, and likeness money.

“For the conference, stepping forward and saying we’re not only opting in but here’s what we’re going to do at a minimum signifies the serious nature and our commitment to not only delivering a great experience for student-athletes but to success," Pernetti said.

Officials from the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, and Southeastern Conference told The Associated Press that each school will be free to decide its level of revenue sharing. Power-conference schools generate the most television revenue, and most are expected to fund the full $20.5 million or close to it.

The AAC plan, first reported by Yahoo Sports, would allow each school to set its own pace to hit the $10 million total by 2027-28. For example, a school could share $2 million the first year, $3 million the second and $5 million the third.

The AAC considers new scholarships, payments for academic-related expenses, and direct payments as added benefits. Each school, with some limits, can generally apportion those as it sees fit.

“We wanted to provide flexibility for everyone to get to the number however it makes the most sense to them,” Pernetti said. “What I expect is it'll be a variety of different approaches. I’m pretty certain many of the institutions are going to exceed ($10 million) in year one.”

Failure to reach $10 million over three years could jeopardize a school's membership, but Pernetti said the policy will be reviewed annually.

“All our universities made the decision a long time ago to deliver athletics and this experience at the highest level,” Pernetti said. “To me, this isn't about revisiting that. This is about making sure we're setting ourselves up for success in the future.”