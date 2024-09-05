USF Bulls head coach Alex Golesh shapes the blueprint for 'Bama

TAMPA, Fla. — Saturday, the USF football team heads to one of the most intimidating environments in college football, Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and a date with the Crimson Tide.

USF head coach Alex Golesh said he, his staff, and his players know exactly what lies ahead, and they know exactly how to approach a huge week.

"Our job is to be the best version of us on Saturday. At the end of it, the better team will win," Golesh explained after practice. "And then Sunday, the sun will come up, and we’ll get ready for the next challenge, whatever that is."

This is Golesh's fourth straight year facing Alabama. He was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee in 2021 and 2022, so he knows what it takes to prepare for a massive match-up.

"Your process can be totally awesome, and you could be on it - as coaches, we could be on it. But if half your team ain’t doing it the right way, you got no shot," Golesh added. "But it’s just the continuous building of process within our program, within our players. To eventually have sustained confidence going into every game."

The Bulls players and coaches stressed the word "process" all summer and after their season-opening win versus Bethune-Cookman. They want theirs to get them to the level where they expect to win every week.

"At Alabama’s best, they’re good to play with anyone in the country. At our best, we can play with anybody in the country. And I truly believe that- if we’re at our best," Golesh said frankly. "You hope Saturday night it’s two teams at their best, and then you see where we are."

USF hosted Alabama last season, and despite losing 17-3, the Bulls gave the Crimson Tide one of their toughest tests of the season. First-year Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer wasn't on the field, but plenty of his players were. He says they know not to take the Bulls lightly.

"That falls in line with what one of the pieces of our program is, "Respect all and fear none.” That respect factor was there last week. It’s going to be there again this week," DeBoer explained. "I think we’re really trying to make it about this season, this team, and trying to take the next steps that are necessary here going into week two."

More than 100,000 fans will pack the stadium Saturday night, but Golesh doesn't expect any of his players to be overwhelmed by the moment.

"You kinda soak it in for a second, and then you go, man. I don’t know if anybody’s eyes will be big. I sure hope not."

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.