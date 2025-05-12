Watch Now
Catching Rays with Chandler Simpson

Kyle Burger gets to know Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson
Chandler and Kyle.jpg
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Chandler Simpson has been a spark plug for the Tampa Bay Rays in his first 20 games in the big leagues. In just a short time, he’s made winning plays with his speed out of the batter’s box and in the field with his glove.

Speed is his game.

He stole 104 bases last season in the minor leagues, becoming the first player to steal 100 bases in a minor league season since 2012.

ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger showed Simpson down long enough to have a game of catch and chat about life on and off the field in “Catching Rays.”

IMG_3309.jpg
Kyle Burger and Chandler Simpson

