TAMPA, Fla. — Chandler Simpson has been a spark plug for the Tampa Bay Rays in his first 20 games in the big leagues. In just a short time, he’s made winning plays with his speed out of the batter’s box and in the field with his glove.

WATCH: Catching Rays with Chandler Simpson

Speed is his game.

He stole 104 bases last season in the minor leagues, becoming the first player to steal 100 bases in a minor league season since 2012.

ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger showed Simpson down long enough to have a game of catch and chat about life on and off the field in “Catching Rays.”