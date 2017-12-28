Report: Car registered to Buccaneers wide receiver involved in accident; marijuana, bullets inside

Tampa Police are investigating after a vehicle registered to Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson was involved in an accident.

The incident happened Sunday night, and a search of the car found marijuana and hollow-point bullets, according to a document obtained by nfl.com. The report said the search found 6.3 grams of marijuana and also two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets, which are legal in Florida.

The crash happened ath the International Mall on West Shore Blvd. and police found an abandoned Chevy Silverado, which appeared to have left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say the driver left the scene. Police got in contact with Jackson, who later responded to the scene. The report says Jackson initially declined to cooperate, then gave officers the name of the alleged driver. However, Jackson would not assist officers in getting the driver back to the scene.

"It was a friend of DeSean's who borrowed his car while he was out of town," Denise White, a representative for Jackson, told nfl.com. "None of what was in the car was his obviously. He's dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled."

The Buccaneers also released a statement:

“We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on the night of Dec. 24. Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.”