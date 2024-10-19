Cam Ward throws for 4 touchdowns, No. 6 Miami survives Louisville comeback bids for wild 52-45 win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ajay Allen followed Cam Ward's fourth touchdown pass with a 2-yard, go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, Damien Martinez added a 30-yard insurance TD run with 4:05 remaining and No. 6 Miami held off Louisville for a wild 52-45 victory on Saturday.

A series recently defined by high scoring added its most exciting chapter thanks to Ward, who completed a bunch of explosive plays on the way to a school-record seventh consecutive 300-yard passing performance. More importantly, the Hurricanes (7-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are off to their best start since beginning 10-0 in 2017.

The Hurricanes withstood several Louisville rallies from double-digit deficits, the last of which was Tyler Shough's 4-yard TD pass to Duke Watson that tied the game at 38 early in the fourth. Ward followed by hitting Samuel Brown for 59 yards, setting up Allen's go-ahead score with 11:17 remaining.

Martinez's bullish TD run provided a cushion, though Shough's 4-yard scoring pass to Ja'Corey Brooks with 54 seconds left got them within a touchdown. Ward knelt three times to close out the thrilling road win and reclaim the Schnellenberger Trophy.

Ward completed 21 of 32 passes for 319 yards to break the Miami record for consecutive 300-yard games most recently held by Tyler Van Dyke in 2021. Ward is four away from the Miami all-time record for 300-yard games, a mark of 11 shared by Van Dyke and Brad Kaaya.

Xavier Restropo had nine catches for 101 yards and a TD, and Jacolby George and Brown each caught scoring passes as the 'Canes outgained Louisville 538-448.

Shough completed 31 of 51 for 342 yards and four scores as well.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: Ward bought time and found receivers, and the nation's top offense continued doing what it does with a balanced attack that also rushed for 219 yards.

Louisville: Every time the Cardinals seemed down and out against Ward and the ‘Canes, they answered with a gutsy scoring drive. The defense certainly helped with a takeaway and key defensive stands, just not enough to stop Miami’s ground game from taking over in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Miami: hosts in-state rival Florida State in ACC play.

Louisville: visits Boston College on Friday night with a short turnaround.