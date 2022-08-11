Bucs unveil new fan offerings at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers fans will get an enhanced gameday experience at Raymond James Stadium for the 2022 season, thanks to some new offerings unveiled by the team.

An additional seating area dubbed The Krewe's Nest will be located in the south end zone of the stadium. The area raises the stadium's capacity to nearly 70,000, roughly average in the NFL. Patrons of the Krewe's Nest will also have the option to purchase food and beverages from their seats.

Fans who use the Bucs-branded debit card will get access to an expedited entry lane into the stadium. The entry lane comes through a partnership with Fifth Third Bank.

Fans will also be treated to new and upgraded food offerings inside the stadium from Legends, the team’s hospitality rights partner. Additionally, Hyundai Club and East Stadium Club patrons will have access to food offerings from PDQ and Aussie Grill.

"We know that the quality and selection of food offerings plays a large role in the gameday experience, and that is why we have worked closely with our hospitality partners at Legends to continue raising the bar on all food and beverage throughout Raymond James Stadium,” Bucs Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said.