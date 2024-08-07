Bucs training camp: A tale of two safeties

TAMPA, Fla — Buccaneers rookie safety Tykee Smith is one student who isn't afraid to ask for more homework after class. He's a self-proclaimed "film junkie," and that habit caught the eye of Tampa Bay's scouting department before they drafted him out of the University of Georgia.

"I think once I got into college I kind of learned how to watch film. I think I was really good at West Virginia, but once I got to Georgia, it went to another level," the Bucs third round pick said. "The system that they ran there is very similar to here so being able to talk [about] ball with them I think helped me be prepared for that moment."

The phrase "football IQ" might be one of the most overused sayings in sports. But Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles says Smith has the habits of a veteran player when it comes to his business-like approach.

WFTS The Bucs open the preseason Saturday at Cincinnati.

"He’s picked everything up without missing a beat. He has some things to learn, but he plays so calm and he plays under control," Bowles said. "He knows where everything is and can read everything, along with his toughness. He’s a perfect fit for us.”

Smith has been getting practice reps with the first-string defense, which is another byproduct of his off-the-field work.

"A lot of preparation [has] been going on behind the scenes and then getting the chance to learn from the older guys," Smith added. "The vets in the room take me under their wing and show me the ropes like that. Just trying to come in every day and learn- and continue to learn."

Smith joins a talented safety crew that includes Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Jordan Whitehead. Whitehead, who was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2018, returns to the Bucs after spending the last two seasons with the New York Jets. He says it feels like he hasn't missed a beat.

"We picked up right where we left off. I kept in touch with Antoine throughout the two years that I was in New York," Whitehead smiled. "When we’re on the field, it just feels like I never left. It’s easy out there with him.”

WFTS Jordan Whitehead returns to the Bucs defensive backfield after two season with the NY Jets.

Whitehead made the most of this time in New York, but he joked that he doesn't miss the seasons when the calendar changes from summer to fall to winter.

"Tampa, for sure [haha]. I just say the weather," he laughed when asked which is a better place to live, year-round. "I go there, but… the weather [haha]."

The Buccaneers travel to Cincinnati for their preseason opener this weekend. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 P.M.

