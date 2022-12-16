Bucs team up with Sunshine Health for mental health initiative

TAMPA, Fla. — It can't be overstated how important your mental health is, especially this time of year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Sunshine Health are teaming up on a new mental health awareness initiative called "Take a Time Out for Mental Health."

Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean was on-hand talking about the importance of mental health, both on and off the field.

He says life is always going to have adversity, but you don't have to go through it alone.

Dean also recommended having a strong support group around you that's always positive to let you know there's more to life.

One of the initiative's primary goals is to eliminate stigma while highlighting that mental health requires the same level of awareness and support as physical health.

For more information on Take a Time Out for Mental Health, CLICK HERE.

Jamel Dean also appeared on Sunshine Health's YouTube channel with a PSA about the importance of taking time out for your mental health; CLICK HERE to watch.