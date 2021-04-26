Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski sets world record, catches football dropped from helicopter 625 feet up

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has done some pretty amazing things in his career, but he really stepped outside the box over the weekend.

While at his alma mater University of Arizona, Gronk caught a football dropped from a helicopter from 625 feet in the air!

After dropping the first two attempts, Gronk secured the third one and celebrated with the famous Gronk spike.

"Every time you step on the field, you've got to raise the bar to another level, baby," Gronkowski said. "And I just raised that bar to this level."