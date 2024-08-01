Bucs sign Tristan Wirfs to over $140M contract, highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs agreed to a five-year, $140.63 million contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
According to EPSN, the deal would make Wirfs the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
Wirfs is a three-time Pro Bowler and in the final year of his rookie contract at $18.6 million.
Earlier this week, Wirfs made it clear that he was not demanding a trade.
“I was here all offseason training,” Wirfs said. “I think everyone here knows I like it here. Just working on getting it done. It’s been good.”
He wants to stay in Tampa.
“You look back and where have four years gone? I remember my first camp out here with Tom,” he said. “I’m in the huddle with Tom Brady right now. Now, it's Baker Mayfield, Luke Goedoke; they are my best friends. Hainsey, Skule. I'm excited for it."
