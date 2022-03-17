Watch
Bucs sign Chris Godwin on 3-year $60 million contract

Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs with the football against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Posted at 10:02 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 22:04:13-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Bucs have signed Chris Godwin to a long-term deal, according to multiple sources.

The receiver was signed to a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed at signing according to Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin, 26, was paid $15.98 million last year.

Last season Godwin made 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns before tearing an ACL in Week 15.

