Bucs sign Chris Godwin on 3-year $60 million contract

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Bucs have signed Chris Godwin to a long-term deal, according to multiple sources.

The receiver was signed to a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed at signing according to Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin, 26, was paid $15.98 million last year.

Last season Godwin made 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns before tearing an ACL in Week 15.