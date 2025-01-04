Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead injured in car crash, will not play in Sunday's game

TAMPA, Fla — Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead will not play in Sunday's game after being injured in a car crash Saturday.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), the crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. at North Dale Mabry Highway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police said a Corvette, driven by Whitehead, attempted to make a left turn from Dale Mabry Highway onto W MLK when he crashed into a GMC pickup truck that was in the Westbound lanes of MLK.

Both the driver of the pickup truck driver and Whitehead were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Whitehead was on his way to the Buccaneers training facility according to the team.

The Buccaneers said that due to injuries from the crash, Whitehead will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. He has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football injury list.