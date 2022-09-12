Bucs run game and defense look stout after Week 1

TAMPA, Fla. — It's only one game, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' demolition of the Dallas Cowboys showed two things: 1. the Cowboys are in for a long season, and 2. Tampa Bay's defense looked really good against a really bad Cowboys offense.

While Tampa has always been stout against the run the last few seasons, the Bucs also defended the pass well Sunday night. Dallas managed just 173 passing yards in the game that saw one of last year's top scoring offenses manage just 3 points.

Tampa Bay's defense pulled down an interception and sacked Dallas' quarterbacks four times in the game. Collectively, Dallas' quarterbacks posted a rating of 43.5 with starter Dak Prescott posting a 47.2 rating, per ESPN.

The Buccaneers' defensive attack was led by linebacker Devin White who had 8 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, 1 pass defended, and two quarterback hits. Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. also contributed an interception and six tackles.

After Dallas' opening drive, the Bucs defense suffocated the Cowboys offense with quarterback pressure and press coverage on the outside.

As the game wore on, the biggest question for Tampa was the health of a few key players.

Starting left tackle Donovan Smith left the game with an arm injury and was replaced in the second half. But, the offensive line overall held up well, helping running back Leonard Fournette run for 127 yards against a stout Cowboys defense.

The Bucs also lost wide receiver Chris Godwin to a hamstring injury. No update has been provided on the status of either as of late Monday morning.

After last year's opening game thriller against the Cowboys, the Bucs focused this year on discipline and turnovers. The turnover margin after one game was even and Tampa had just five penalties in the game.

Now, the Bucs just have to work on converting third downs and getting into the end zone as Week 2 preparations begin.

Speaking of Week 2, the Bucs will play in New Orleans against the Saints, who have been a thorn in the Bucs' side for the last few seasons. The Saints staged a great comeback against a Falcons team known more for collapsing in the fourth quarter than almost anything.

The Bucs will hope to avoid the Falcons fate when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday.