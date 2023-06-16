Bucs rookie Calijah Kancey lives the dream

TAMPA, Fla. — 22-year-old rookie Calijah Kancey gets to live two dreams as a member of the Buccaneers. He's playing in the NFL, and he's playing alongside one of his childhood heroes, linebacker Lavonte David.

David is a legend in their hometown of Miami.

"Growing up in Miami, he was like the bigger name and the hero coming from Liberty City," Kancey explained after practice. "He was the guy that led the way, so we always went to his camps and stuff like that. I just started to understand and learn more about him because he is a legend down there in Miami."

David, 33, said he watched Kancey's career through high school and his days as an all-American at Pittsburgh. He thinks the rookie can make an immediate impact on the Bucs' defensive line.

"I’ve talked to him the last couple of days that I’ve been here and he’s definitely got it," David said. "He’s definitely ready to learn, definitely one of those guys who can help us win football games, and I’m glad he’s part of the team.”

"When you go from looking up to somebody and now being their teammate and their peer, I think it’s awesome," Kancey continued. "How you see [that] when I was younger, I looked up to him and now I’m in the same locker room as him. It’s awesome."

At 6'1" and 281 pounds, Kancey isn't as big as some defensive linemen, but head coach Todd Bowles loves his speed and his intelligence.

"Smart. He's smarter. He’s not just a lineman trying to line up and do things, he’s trying to understand everything on the defensive line and the offensive line so he knows how to play. I’m very impressed with that,” Bowles said after the team's final minicamp workout.

And Kancey said he can't wait to be a part of this particular defensive scheme.

"I love it. A lot of movement, which I’m good at," Calijah explained. "Speed in the interior is what we want. I think it’s a great thing. I love it."

David said he tells all of the young players not to take this experience for granted.

"You got this ability for a reason. Be disciplined in your work on and off the field," David added. "Thank the Lord every day that you got this opportunity. Every time you’re out there on the field, make it mean something."

Buccaneers training camp kicks off next month. Dates and times are TBA.