Bucs re-sign RB Leonard Fournette to 1-year deal worth up to $4 million

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed RB Leonard Fournette to a 1-year-deal, NFL Network reports.

For the #Bucs and RB Leonard Fournette, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $4M, source said. Whole band is back https://t.co/Jdw5Uvg49v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

The signing marked a historic achievement.

With Leonard Fournette re-signing with the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay will now become the first team in the salary cap era (since 1994) to bring back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl victory, per @EliasSports. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 26, 2021

Fournette played a huge role in the Bucs' Super Bowl run and will return to the team's backfield in 2021.