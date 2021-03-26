Menu

Bucs re-sign RB Leonard Fournette to 1-year deal worth up to $4 million

John Bazemore/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Leonard Fournette
Posted at 12:17 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 12:17:53-04

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed RB Leonard Fournette to a 1-year-deal, NFL Network reports.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $4 million.

The signing marked a historic achievement.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Tampa Bay is the first team in the salary cap era to bring back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl victory.

Fournette played a huge role in the Bucs' Super Bowl run and will return to the team's backfield in 2021.

