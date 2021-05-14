Bucs QB Kyle Trask excited to start minicamp

TAMPA — It's time to get to work. 26 rookies are in Tampa for Buccaneers minicamp. Second round pick Kyle Trask is the only quarterback at the team's practice facility this weekend, and he's excited to finally be a Buc.

"At the end of the day it’s a dream come true just to be in this situation," Trask said after Friday's walk-through. I think the coaches are doing a great job with all the rookies coming in. Making sure we’re studying our plays and making sure we’re getting all the information that we need to be successful on the field."

Trask wasn't a full-time starter at Florida until the fourth of his five college seasons. He says he knows what it's like to have wait your turn while putting in the work to be the starter.

"When you’re a back-up for however many years that was, you learn that you have to compete every single day," he said. There are no days off. It’s one thing to finally be the starter, but it’s another thing to stay there."

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians raved about Trask's work ethic ability. He said he the team didn't draft him so he could sit on the bench.

"You don’t really draft back-ups," Arians said after Friday afternoon's practice. "He set all those records at Florida. That’s why we drafted him. The fact that he’s got some time to learn is just icing on the cake for him."

Rookies will only do on-field work for two days, but Trask thinks it's important to make good use of the time you have, even if it's short.

"Who knows how long you’re going to be playing together?" Trask said. "But either way, you want to have those relationships with the guys around you. So far, I think we have a great group of guys coming in that are ready to work and do whatever they gotta do to help the team."