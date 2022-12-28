Bucs' Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen returns to practice

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) have designated center Ryan Jensen for return from Injured Reserve.

Jensen will begin his 21-day practice period Wednesday, and he is eligible to be promoted to the active roster at any time during the 21-day window. He suffered a significant knee injury on the second day of training camp.

However, he will not be ready to play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

“Our goal for him is to get healthy,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “This is part of his rehab right now. We’re not thinking about him getting in pads. He’s day-to-day as it progresses. Right now, he’s happy to be out there running. Doing something. That’s good for him. It’s a good lift for him, a good lift for the guys.”

Jensen hasn’t played football in five months, so his conditioning is likely an issue. Fellow offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs missed three weeks with an ankle injury and he knows he tough it can be.

“You feel like you’re not part of the team,” Wirfs said. “You pass guys in the hallway, they’re going to meetings, and you’re going to rehab. Three weeks of that was plenty. I can’t imagine something that long; how that would feel.”

Jensen never gave up hope of re-joining the team, even if only for a postseason run. A Bucs’ win this week against Carolina (6-9) and Tampa Bay will clinch the NFC South division helping Jensen’s chances of playing meaningful football this season.

“We understand what the game means,” Bowles said. “Trying to win the division is not easy. They’re coming in here; they are a tough team to play. We have to prepare mentally and be ready to play on Sunday.”

The Panthers beat Tampa Bay 21-3 in Week 7.

Without Jensen anchoring the offensive line for 15 regular-season games this season, the Bucs have plunged to last in the league in rushing.