Bucs may get Leonard Fournette and Lavonte David back this week

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could get three key players back as the team makes a run for a repeat Super Bowl championship this year.

The team announced Wednesday that running back Giovani Bernard, linebacker Lavonte David, and running back Leonard Fournette have started their 21-day practice period after being on injured reserve. This allows any member of the trio to be added to the active roster during the 21-day window.

David started 12 games for the Bucs before being placed on injured reserve on December 23 with a foot injury. Getting the All-Pro linebacker back for the playoffs could help fortify a defense that started showing holes down the stretch in the regular season. David had 97 tackles, two sacks, and four quarterback hits before the injury.

The same week David went on IR, Fournette also went down with a hamstring strain. The fifth-year back, who excelled during Tampa's 2021 Super Bowl run, had 812 yards and eight touchdowns along with 69 catches for 454 yards before the injury.

Getting both David and Fournette back will help Tampa on both sides of the ball as they look to advance past the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Bucs may have defensive end/linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul on the field to help stop Philly's tough rushing attack.