Bucs fans fill Raymond James Stadium for preseason opener

TAMPA, Fla. — Rain or shine, nothing stopped tens of thousands of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans from watching the preseason opener inside Raymond James Stadium Saturday night.

It was the first time the Bucs have played in front of a full house since 2019.

In the end, it wasn't the start Bucs fans were hoping for. The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Bucs 19 to 14.

Ray Jay is at 100 percent capacity this season, and every game is already sold out, so fans obviously have high hopes for another great season. Especially since more of them are able to watch in-person this year.

“We won last year, we’re gonna win again this year, so I’m here to support again. Rain or shine here,” said Gregory Delaine.

Some Cincinnati Bengals fans showed up for the game, too. Including the mother of one of the newly drafted Bengals players.

“Most of all, D'Ante Smith! Cause he’s my son, and I love him, and this is, hopefully, his NFL debut,” said Samantha Russel.

The Bucs fans inside the stadium Friday have high hopes the Bucs will head back to the Super Bowl this year.

“Super Bowl, that’s it, nothing else. Tom Brady, what’s your favorite ring? The next one,” said Scott Witt.

And some of them are already making plans to be there.

“We got the same team coming, and I don’t know much about sports, but I know they said we got a easier schedule this year as well, so I’m pretty sure we’re gonna make it right back into the playoffs, and right back into the Super Bowl, and I might have to take a flight over to I think, what, L.A. is where they’re having it at,” said Ryan Mosley.

The Bucs' next game is against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 21, at Raymond James Stadium.

