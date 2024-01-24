Bucs face another uncertain offseason

TAMPA, Fla. — Every offseason, NFL teams face different levels of uncertainty when it comes to which players they can and can't re-sign. This year, those decisions will be especially difficult for Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht.

The list of Tampa Bay's free agents includes receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David, safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., quarterback Baker Mayfield and linebacker Devin White.

Another notable veteran on that list is defensive lineman William Gholston. The Bucs drafted him in 2013, and he's spent his entire career in a Tampa Bay uniform. The Detroit-native got to experience a playoff game in his hometown, but the Bucs came up short against the Lions.

Despite the loss, the 32-year-old said having the full-circle moment was still special.

"It was still fun, nonetheless," Gholston said with his trademark grin. "Being able to ride with these guys. It’s a group that really worked hard. Kept our head down. Kept rolling no matter what came our way. Just kept fighting. It was awesome."

Gholston's entering free agency for the second straight offseason. He said he wants to stay with the Bucs. But no matter what the future holds, William doesn't have any regrets about the team's run in 2023.

"You put your head down and you work, and you believe in each other… believe in the goal and the mission, you can achieve anything, and I think it showed," Gholston added. "It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but man, was it not a fun ride to see?"

Rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey hopes this is the start of a career defined by winning games in the postseason. The Bucs most recent first-round pick was a disruptive force down the stretch, logging 1.5 sacks in the playoffs.

"The intensity level is higher. It means much more," Kancey said when describing his playoff production. "Just being able to put the offensive in position to go score, it feels great every time."

Kancey suffered a calf injury on the first day of training camp, and he didn't get up to full speed until week six of the regular season. But he had no issues getting back to full speed once he was finally healthy.

"I think that kinda set the standard. Of course, the main goal is the Super Bowl," he added. "But [to make the playoffs] my first year, I think every year we’re going to build off of that and become better and better."

Kancey laughed when he was asked if Licht made a good decision by drafting him 19th overall back in April. But he applauded Licht's offseason moves, and he said his fellow rookies are ready to become consistent impact players.

"He brought in a great group of guys. We bonded very well. We played a very significant part and role on this team," Kancey said.

In other offseason news, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales had an in-person interview on Wednesday for the Carolina Panthers head coaching position. Canales had a virtual interview prior to the Bucs divisional round game versus Detroit.