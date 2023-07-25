Bucs embrace new-look roster in 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time in three years, Tom Brady isn't the quarterback of the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay signed free agent Baker Mayfield to compete with third-year backup Kyle Trask for the starting job. That was just a handful of moves made by the Bucs' front office as they dealt with roster turnover and salary cap concerns.

"It makes you go out and have to get real deals, shop at the dollar store. Sometimes you find a real gem," Bucs general manager Jason Licht said when addressing the challenges of this offseason. "We’re hoping that’s the case. Right now, we’re cautiously optimistic that we’ve found some real gems. The challenge is always fun. The competitors in us are looking forward to it."

Todd Bowles is entering his second season as the Bucs' head coach, but it's his first entire offseason since taking over for Bruce Arians last spring. He also embraces the challenges of having a 90-man roster with 27 rookies.

"We had the same group for a while. We got a lot of new guys. We got a lot of new faces. We got a lot of different types of athletes that we gotta blend in and play as a team," Bowles said Tuesday. "I’m excited about that. The coaches are excited, and we’re looking forward to getting going."

The Bucs agreed to terms with veteran defensive lineman Willian Gholston on Monday night.

Gholston played all ten of his NFL seasons with Tampa Bay. His contract expired at the end of last season, but both sides agreed to bring the 31-year-old back for an 11th season was the right move.

"Just being able to give what I have, ten years of experience. Show them what I think my rights and wrongs are," Gholston explained. "What I think an NFL player should be. Just what a man should be. I think that’s a critical thing in the locker room."

Gholston said he spent a little more time with his family than in previous offseasons, but he still dedicated himself to staying in shape when someone called to tell him they wanted him to play.

"When the whistle blows, I’m ready to go," he said with a smile. "I don’t know no other way."

Bucs linebacker Devin White reported to the team facility, but it's still unclear whether he'll participate in the team's first full practice tomorrow morning.

White, entering the final year of his contract, requested a trade after not receiving an extension this offseason.

White, 25, did report to a voluntary minicamp last month.