Bucs defense gets boost from young duo

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday night's wild card win over Philadelphia was extra-special for Buccaneers defensive back Zyon McCollum. His twin brother, Tristin, is a defensive back for the Eagles.

Both brothers grew up playing on the same teams their entire lives, but playing on the same field was surreal.

"As kids, we thought about this, and to see it actually play out, it’s like a dream come true," Zyon said after practice. "It definitely wasn’t bittersweet. We were both happy for each other. Of course, he would’ve wanted to win, but I wanted to win so much, too. But honestly, we were just happy for ourselves."

McCollum, who is a cornerback by trade, has also played safety down the stretch for a Bucs team that's won six of its last seven games overall. He said it's another perk of playing in a Todd Bowles defense.

"Every week, the game plans change, and there’s so [many] different guys in the room and versatility," McCollum explained. "You just kind of have to roll with the punches, and the biggest thing is just trust. I trust in him, he trusts in us, so he’s going to put us in the right position."

Head coach Bowles also calls Tampa Bay's defensive plays. He's very pleased with the emergence of the team's 2022 fifth-round pick.

"He gives us speed, he gives us versatility from a coverage standpoint," Bowles said. "He’s a willing tackler. I love him at corner, I like him at safety."

The Bucs were 4-7 after 11 games this season. Now they're in the final four of the NFC.

But the players said there's no time to look back on the road to the playoffs. They have to focus on moving forward.

"We’re blessed to be in this situation," said third-year linebacker K.J. Britt. He's seen an increase in playing time over the last month, and he doesn't want that to stop anytime soon. "I’m going to make sure everybody around here knows this [doesn’t] come around this easily. We’ve got a chance to play, and we’re going to make sure that we’re able to play."

"I’m so in the moment that I’m just focused on playing football," McCollum added. "When it’s all said and done, and they tell us to stop playing, then I’ll reflect back on everything."

The Bucs hit the road to square off with the Detroit Lions in the divisional round on Sunday at 3 p.m. The winner advances to the NFC Championship game to face the winner of San Francisco and Green Bay.