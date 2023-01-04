Bucs coach Todd Bowles plans to play starters in Week 18

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) will finish the regular season Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons (6-10). The Bucs removed any playoff drama for this game by clinching the NFC South with last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Bucs coach Todd Bowels says the team’s biggest names will be in the starting lineup even though their playoff spot is already locked up.

“It’s slated for 17 game season, so regardless, it doesn’t matter to me,” offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “If Tom (Brady) is out there, I am going to be out there.”

“We’re trying to maintain what we got going on,” rookie running back Rachaad White added. “I believe everyone is going to play; everyone wants to play as a young guy. Seeing all that means a lot. You can say we locked up this, but we’re trying to get in a groove.”

Veteran backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert would be next in line should Brady exit the game, and second-year quarterback Kyle Trask would have a chance of dressing for the game.

“Yeah, that’s why we do this. We want to play at the end of the day, obviously,” Trask said. “If I do get that opportunity, I will be really excited, and I’ll try to make the most of it.”

While the Bucs focus on the Falcons, Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin is on their minds. Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night after cardiac arrest.

“Last night, I couldn’t sleep just thinking about how many times I have been in that position and how I would feel if it happened to one of my teammates,” defensive back Carlton Davis said. “I couldn’t even fathom of finishing the game. At that point, it’s just about life. It’s about getting home to your families.”

The Bucs play at the Falcons Sunday at 1 p.m. Tampa Bay will then host a first-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles.