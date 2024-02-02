Bucs center Ryan Jensen announces retirement from NFL

TAMPA, Fla. — On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen announced his retirement from the NFL.

In a statement on Instagram, Jensen said, "The NFL chapter of my life is coming to a close." Jensen went on to say he is excited for the next chapter and new opportunities.

Buccaneers’ Pro-Bowl center and former Super Bowl champion center Ryan Jensen announced on social media that he is retiring from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/9ev2E5ithX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2024

Jensen played in the NFL for 11 years. He started his career playing four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before arriving in Tampa Bay.