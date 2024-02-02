Watch Now
Bucs center Ryan Jensen announces retirement from NFL

Kevin Lewis
Jensen, 30, is considered one of the best centers in the NFL.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 02, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen announced his retirement from the NFL.

In a statement on Instagram, Jensen said, "The NFL chapter of my life is coming to a close." Jensen went on to say he is excited for the next chapter and new opportunities.

Jensen played in the NFL for 11 years. He started his career playing four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before arriving in Tampa Bay.

